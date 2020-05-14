BVLGARI推出線上大師班 烹飪、調酒及香水製作⋯⋯成就知識型男
/ 2020.05.14
圖片來源：BVLGARI
是次參與的成員都是來自一系列才華橫溢的品牌成員，例如酒店的廚師、健身中心教練、水療中心主任及調酒師等，分享他們的專業知識，還有香水大師分享製作品牌香水的技巧：「B. Good」是關於美食的，分享的都是星級大廚，例如自上海BVLGARI酒店寶利軒的米芝蓮星級主廚傅師傅、東京 Il Ristorante - Luca Fantin 的主廚 Luca Fantin ，以及杜拜BVLGARI度假村的薄餅廚師Federico Zolofra。至於美酒方面，又有來自杜拜及東京的調酒師教授製作雞尾酒祕訣，非常適合在家嘗試及享用。
圖片來源：BVLGARI
追求健康的朋友，又有酒店健身中心的教練提供健身、瑜伽及泰式健身課程；還有剛剛提及過，來自品牌的香水大師分享香水創作，最後當然不少得品牌擅長的珠寶及寶石，由品牌的創意總監Lucia Silvestri及Fabrizio Buonamassa出手，分享相關的熱誠及故事。有興趣的可以在品牌的社交平台上觀看，當是娛樂，或是長知識亦可。
品牌的創意總監Lucia Silvestri（圖片來源：BVLGARI）
