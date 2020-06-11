COMME des GARÇONS CDG以社會正義標語推出膠囊系列支持BLM

George Floyd事件持續下去，不少品牌都紛紛發聲，有錢出錢有力出力，街頭大牌Supreme就在官方Instagram上宣佈捐出50萬美元予相關社會慈善機構例如Black Lives Matter；而Nike也繼發布「Don’t Do It」影片之後，大手筆捐出4,000萬美元支持消除種族歧視。而最近COMME des GARÇONS CDG就為了彰顯「社會正義」而推出膠囊系列。

是次的膠囊系列甚至一改品牌向來的設計風格，捨棄了簡約及Logo的設計，而用上各種有關於「社會正義」的標語：「Believe in a better tomorrow」、「Thinking and doing will result in the FUTURE」、「On to the future, with good energy」。

圖片來源：Dover Street Market

+ 3

本來該企劃是為了在COVID-19危機後宣揚正面訊息，而最近的Black Lives Matter運動卻令品牌更改初衷，決定將系列的所有收益捐給非營利組織Northside Achievement Zone，將於Dover Street Market網店上發售，而系列標題也改為「CDG Message for BLM」（BLM指Black Lives Matter），旨在消除種族主義及歧視。