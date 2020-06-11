COMME des GARÇONS CDG以社會正義標語推出膠囊系列支持BLM
/ 2020.06.11
The first action begins today with the launch of three products, originally planned to welcome back customers with positive messages after Covid-19 crisis, on DSML and DSMNY E-shops, as well as in store at @commedesgarconsparis and soon at @doverstreetmarketlosangeles. We have now decided to divert 100% of the profits from this campaign to the Northside Achievement Zone, check out @nazmpls. This is just the first of many concrete actions we are planning for Black Lives Matter, symbolising our continued commitment to furthering diversity and equality of opportunity within CDG and DSM, and to listen and learn and do better, both internally and externally, in the struggle to obliterate the evil of racism, prejudice and discrimination from the world.
是次的膠囊系列甚至一改品牌向來的設計風格，捨棄了簡約及Logo的設計，而用上各種有關於「社會正義」的標語：「Believe in a better tomorrow」、「Thinking and doing will result in the FUTURE」、「On to the future, with good energy」。
圖片來源：Dover Street Market
本來該企劃是為了在COVID-19危機後宣揚正面訊息，而最近的Black Lives Matter運動卻令品牌更改初衷，決定將系列的所有收益捐給非營利組織Northside Achievement Zone，將於Dover Street Market網店上發售，而系列標題也改為「CDG Message for BLM」（BLM指Black Lives Matter），旨在消除種族主義及歧視。