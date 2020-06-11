WATCHES 鐘錶FASHION 時裝CARS 名車LIFESTYLE 生活時尚HIGHLIGHT 精選
返回01主頁 >
FASHION 時裝

COMME des GARÇONS CDG以社會正義標語推出膠囊系列支持BLM

/ 撰文 何國龍
/ 2020.06.11
George Floyd事件持續下去，不少品牌都紛紛發聲，有錢出錢有力出力，街頭大牌Supreme就在官方Instagram上宣佈捐出50萬美元予相關社會慈善機構例如Black Lives Matter；而Nike也繼發布「Don’t Do It」影片之後，大手筆捐出4,000萬美元支持消除種族歧視。而最近COMME des GARÇONS CDG就為了彰顯「社會正義」而推出膠囊系列。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

The first action begins today with the launch of three products, originally planned to welcome back customers with positive messages after Covid-19 crisis, on DSML and DSMNY E-shops, as well as in store at @commedesgarconsparis and soon at @doverstreetmarketlosangeles. We have now decided to divert 100% of the profits from this campaign to the Northside Achievement Zone, check out @nazmpls. This is just the first of many concrete actions we are planning for Black Lives Matter, symbolising our continued commitment to furthering diversity and equality of opportunity within CDG and DSM, and to listen and learn and do better, both internally and externally, in the struggle to obliterate the evil of racism, prejudice and discrimination from the world.

Comme des Garcons（@commedesgarcons）分享的貼文 於 張貼

【男櫥神】Prada推虛擬現實企劃　男友視覺帶女模遊走意大利街頭

【男櫥神】工裝褲粗獷兼實用　用來襯西裝出奇地時尚

漁夫帽如何從軍事走到Hip Hop、從街頭走上時尚天橋

【男櫥神】色丁不只出現於晚禮服上 教你如何穿Total Look

是次的膠囊系列甚至一改品牌向來的設計風格，捨棄了簡約及Logo的設計，而用上各種有關於「社會正義」的標語：「Believe in a better tomorrow」、「Thinking and doing will result in the FUTURE」、「On to the future, with good energy」。

圖片來源：Dover Street Market

+3

本來該企劃是為了在COVID-19危機後宣揚正面訊息，而最近的Black Lives Matter運動卻令品牌更改初衷，決定將系列的所有收益捐給非營利組織Northside Achievement Zone，將於Dover Street Market網店上發售，而系列標題也改為「CDG Message for BLM」（BLM指Black Lives Matter），旨在消除種族主義及歧視。

時裝