COMME des GARÇONS X A BATHING APE限定聯乘系列終於出爐
/ 2020.06.15
A BATHING APE®️ opened “BAPE STORE®️ Comme des Garcons Osaka” along Midosuji in Shinsaibashi, Osaka this April. In celebration, collaboration items by “COMME des GARCONS” and “A BATHING APE®️” will be released exclusively at the store on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. The product lineup includes items with a chic and sophisticated finish, setting off the attractions of both brands. The “COMME des GARCONS CAMO”, which is an exclusive, history-making collaboration camo, is fused with the identities of both brands. By joining our online lottery, you will have a chance to purchase the collaboration items. More info on how to join on our BAPE.COM NEWS page. #BAPExCOMMEDESGARCONS - - 2020年4月、大阪・心斎橋の御堂筋沿いに「コムデギャルソン大阪店」が移転リニューアルオープンした。この新しい店舗の1階には、「A BATHING APE®」としては初となる「コムデギャルソン」でのショップインショップ、「BAPE STORE®コムデギャルソン大阪」が登場。2020年6月20日(土)、この2つのニューオープンを記念して、「A BATHING APE®️」と「COMME des GARCONS」の初となるコラボレーションアイテムが同店限定で発売される。 BAPE®️を代表するBAPE®️オリジナルCAMOに両者のブランディングを落とし込んだコラボレーションカモ「COMME des GARCONS CAMO」は、BAPE®️カモフラージュの歴史の新たなる1ページとして、後々まで語り継がれるだろう。本コラボレーションアイテムの購入をご希望の方はBAPE.COMより抽選フォームにご入力ください。
兩個品牌的合作可以回溯到2012年，當時的設計主要是雙方的Logo融合為一，可能未令大家滿足，而來到八年之後，今次的合作更具韻味，看得出川久保玲的設計心思。
COMME des GARÇONS Osaka概念店在四月開幕，由主理人川久保玲親手設計，而且更將A BATHING APE融入其中，打造中性的「B」系列聯名服飾，已經令人引頸以待。
COMME des GARÇONS Osaka概念店（圖片來源：COMME des GARÇONS）
相比起2012年的合作，是次的風格更加突出，既有COMME des GARÇONS向來的簡約，卻不見心心Logo，而是用上配色、文字成為系列單品的設計骨幹。