Emma Watson成環保時裝領頭人 加入時尚巨頭Kering推廣永續時尚
/ 2020.06.19
在時尚界，近年環保是重要的一個關鍵詞，從概念到實踐，擴展到物料的應用以至是生產的過程。近日時尚界巨頭、擁有Balenciaga、Saint Laurent、Gucci等知名品牌的Kering，邀請Emma Watson加入集團董事會，同時擔任永續委員會的主席，正正是為了發展環保的方向。
圖片來源：Kering
Emma Watson當然因為《哈利波特》而聞名，然而妙麗也會長大，而現年30歲的她除了是國際名人，也聞名於環保事業以及女權支持者，於2015年就入選《時代雜誌》的「一百位最有影響力人物」，因為其知名度，以及身體力行的態度，向來都是環保及平權界的典範。
Emma Watson於2015年入選《時代雜誌》的「一百位最有影響力人物」（圖片來源：《TIME》）
Emma Watson於2014年被委任為聯合國婦女署的全球親善大使（圖片來源：《TIME》/ UN Women）
同時間，Kering這個坐擁各大別具人氣的品牌的集團，早就宣布停用皮草以及採用環保物料來生產的永續時尚方向，是次Emma Watson的加入，是希望為集團帶來更多創新的意見，而Emma本身也聞名於選用環保時裝及化妝品，成為推廣永續時尚的平台「Good On You」的代言人，平台會為時裝品牌評級，指出其可持續發展的程度，背後考慮到工人待遇、環境影響等因素。另一方面，在2017年Emma也開設一個獨立的Instagram帳號來紀錄她身著的環保時裝，包括品牌、設計理念及設計師等。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
✨As 2019 comes to a close, it’s time to reminisce and reflect on everything that’s happened for Good On You this past year. So many things have changed since we launched in 2015, and this year has been particularly busy and exciting for us. 🎢From making new friends to launching new and redesigned features, 2019 has been a wild ride. Thanks to you, our movement is bigger than ever. Together we're driving the fashion industry to change for the better. 🖱️Click the link in bio and take a look back on everything that made this year so special 📷 By Kerry Hallihan / AUGUST
Emma曾經指出，市面上也有不少環保時裝可以選擇，但即使選用環保時裝而令自己的選擇變少，卻因此可以發揮出穿搭的創意，也更加謹慎，成就出完美的造型。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Sunday was the first ever public screening of @beautyandthebeast! We were so happy to surprise the audience in Paris and say “bonjour” in person, especially as this is the country where it was created and Belle’s place of birth 🇫🇷🌹 Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the new Co-Creative Directors of @oscardelarenta, created this Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers as part of their first collection. The entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta’s NYC atelier ❤ @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Lipstick is a combination of Osaka Plum Matte and New Orleans Scarlet Matte from @thebodyshop who have used their fairly traded 'Community Trade Brazil Nut Oil' from Peru in this product along with the Lash Hero Mascara which uses 'Community Trade Shea Butter'. Hair using @rahuabeauty who as well as being a natural brand partner with women from Amazonian nations such as Waorani, Achuar, Quichua, Quechua and Shuar to harvest their key ingredients Ungurahua, Sacha Inchi, and Buriti oils. Hair styling using @johnmastersorganicsusa who created their first organic haircare products in 1991 and use bottles made from the most recyclable plastic type and boxes made from 100% recycled paper with 100% soy ink. All brands are cruelty free. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty