BVLGARI推出線上大師班　烹飪、調酒及香水製作⋯⋯成就知識型男

/ 撰文 何國龍
/ 2020.05.14
對於熱愛旅遊的朋友，最近也都餓得久了，甚至還需要多留在家中，世界各地的旅遊業都受到莫大的影響，有見及此，BVLGARI這個奢侈品牌及其酒店匠心獨運地集結旗下各方面的大師們分享其經驗，推出一系列的線上大師班，在其社交平台上發佈一大家隨時都可以收看長長知識。

圖片來源：BVLGARI

是次參與的成員都是來自一系列才華橫溢的品牌成員，例如酒店的廚師、健身中心教練、水療中心主任及調酒師等，分享他們的專業知識，還有香水大師分享製作品牌香水的技巧：「B. Good」是關於美食的，分享的都是星級大廚，例如自上海BVLGARI酒店寶利軒的米芝蓮星級主廚傅師傅、東京 Il Ristorante - Luca Fantin 的主廚 Luca Fantin ，以及杜拜BVLGARI度假村的薄餅廚師Federico Zolofra。至於美酒方面，又有來自杜拜及東京的調酒師教授製作雞尾酒祕訣，非常適合在家嘗試及享用。

圖片來源：BVLGARI

追求健康的朋友，又有酒店健身中心的教練提供健身、瑜伽及泰式健身課程；還有剛剛提及過，來自品牌的香水大師分享香水創作，最後當然不少得品牌擅長的珠寶及寶石，由品牌的創意總監Lucia Silvestri及Fabrizio Buonamassa出手，分享相關的熱誠及故事。有興趣的可以在品牌的社交平台上觀看，當是娛樂，或是長知識亦可。

品牌的創意總監Lucia Silvestri（圖片來源：BVLGARI）

