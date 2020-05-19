WATCHES 鐘錶FASHION 時裝CARS 名車LIFESTYLE 生活時尚HIGHLIGHT 精選
返回01主頁 >
LIFESTYLE 生活時尚

膠帶香蕉藝術家會讀甚麼睡前故事　Maurizio Cattelan的藝術企劃

/ 撰文 何國龍
/ 2020.05.19
疫情影響各界，包括藝術界，因為各地的展覽與拍賣都不能如常舉行，而紛紛轉到網上，但換個角度去看，這是一個新的氣象與形式，也會帶來新的衝擊。最近紐約New Museum就釋出，由去年火熱非常的「膠帶香蕉」藝術家Maurizio Cattelan策動的藝術企劃《Bedtime Stories》正式開催，並找來一眾著名的藝術家，包括村上隆、Marilyn Minter等參與其中，星級份量，更重要的是觀眾可以在網上欣賞！

圖片來源：Maurizio Cattelan

是次的企劃由意大利藝術家Maurizio Cattelan策動，對於這位出眾的藝術家相信大家都還記憶猶新，在去年底Art Basel Miami Beach之中一隻用膠帶貼上牆的香蕉吸引世人目光，那隻香蕉竟是在展覽當地的雜貨店購入，甚至被拍賣至過百萬港元。過去之作也相當出眾，例如「被偷走的18K金廁所」《美國》，擅於使用Found object去挑戰大眾的腦袋，不禁令人想起杜象的《噴泉》這反傳統之舉。

Elon Musk將創下美國數上最高薪酬紀錄　科技界男神是如何煉成的

單品咖啡講究的不止是味道　從咖啡中品嚐出產地的風土人情

【梅酒推薦】梅子時令季節　日本流行加綠茶同飲

【威士忌拍賣】完整全套極罕日本威士忌入手好機會　預計又達百萬

Gucci最新男士香水：男士魅力除了內在　也來自與記憶掛勾的芳香

而是次的《Bedtime Stories》所用的卻是錄音，要求參與者包括村上隆、Jeff Koons、Marilyn Minter和Nicolas Party等閱讀他們最喜歡的書中的選集、句子、段落、章節或更多內容，有些藝術家選擇自己的作品，有些選擇即興創作。當中無論所選的素材、其發揮的想像力還是珍貴回憶，其錄音都以未經過濾的方式與世界各地的觀眾分享，直至6月底每天更新，也可以在New Museum的Instagram中欣賞。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

As part of its series of new digital initiatives, we're excited to announce “Bedtime Stories,” a project initiated by Maurizio Cattelan. Inviting friends and other artists and performers he admires to keep us company, Cattelan imagined “Bedtime Stories” as a way of staying together during these days of isolation. Each participant has been asked to read a selection from their favorite book – a sentence, passage, chapter, or more – to be shared with the New Museum’s online audiences. Some chose to read existing works, others to read their own writings, still others to create impromptu performances. Whether drawn from memory, imagination, or cherished volumes kept close at hand, the recordings by artists were captured quickly in an unfiltered fashion on phones or laptops in their homes or studios around the world. A new installment of “Bedtime Stories” will be made available each day through the end of June on our IGTV channel and at the link in our bio. First up, we have a bedtime story from Iggy Pop. @iggypopofficial @lomavistarecordings

New Museum（@newmuseum）分享的貼文 於 張貼

藝術文化