膠帶香蕉藝術家會讀甚麼睡前故事 Maurizio Cattelan的藝術企劃
/ 2020.05.19
圖片來源：Maurizio Cattelan
是次的企劃由意大利藝術家Maurizio Cattelan策動，對於這位出眾的藝術家相信大家都還記憶猶新，在去年底Art Basel Miami Beach之中一隻用膠帶貼上牆的香蕉吸引世人目光，那隻香蕉竟是在展覽當地的雜貨店購入，甚至被拍賣至過百萬港元。過去之作也相當出眾，例如「被偷走的18K金廁所」《美國》，擅於使用Found object去挑戰大眾的腦袋，不禁令人想起杜象的《噴泉》這反傳統之舉。
而是次的《Bedtime Stories》所用的卻是錄音，要求參與者包括村上隆、Jeff Koons、Marilyn Minter和Nicolas Party等閱讀他們最喜歡的書中的選集、句子、段落、章節或更多內容，有些藝術家選擇自己的作品，有些選擇即興創作。當中無論所選的素材、其發揮的想像力還是珍貴回憶，其錄音都以未經過濾的方式與世界各地的觀眾分享，直至6月底每天更新，也可以在New Museum的Instagram中欣賞。
As part of its series of new digital initiatives, we're excited to announce “Bedtime Stories,” a project initiated by Maurizio Cattelan. Inviting friends and other artists and performers he admires to keep us company, Cattelan imagined “Bedtime Stories” as a way of staying together during these days of isolation. Each participant has been asked to read a selection from their favorite book – a sentence, passage, chapter, or more – to be shared with the New Museum’s online audiences. Some chose to read existing works, others to read their own writings, still others to create impromptu performances. Whether drawn from memory, imagination, or cherished volumes kept close at hand, the recordings by artists were captured quickly in an unfiltered fashion on phones or laptops in their homes or studios around the world. A new installment of “Bedtime Stories” will be made available each day through the end of June on our IGTV channel and at the link in our bio. First up, we have a bedtime story from Iggy Pop. @iggypopofficial @lomavistarecordings