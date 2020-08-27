【Apple】蘋果新店設計 一個月內兩家吸睛打卡地標成城市焦點
/ 2020.08.27
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
New #Applestore at #MarinaBaySands opening soon! . . . #新加坡 #madaboutsingapore2020 #passionmadepossible #bevisuallyinspired #structure_bestshots #architecture_view #architectanddesign #archdaily #amazingarchitecture #creative_architecture #designboom #d_signers #lookingup_architecture #skyscraping_magic #skyscraping_architecture #sky_high_architecture #sgarchitecture #singaporeinsiders #singaporetimes #singaporeworld #singaporeforeveryone #tv_pointofview #tv_buildings #tv_leadinglines #visitsingapore
值得留意的是，今月兩座實體店都是出自著名設計團隊Foster + Partners之手，位於曼谷的「Apple Central World」就坐落在泰國最大的購物中心Central World之中，絕對是地標性建築，而且採用了大量的木材建成的參天巨樹形態吸睛之餘又平易近人。至於位於新加坡濱海灣金沙酒店的「Apple Marina Bay Sands」，本來的位置是著名的夜店Avalon，不論是當地人還是遊客都定必知曉。
圖片來源：Apple
常言道蘋果改變了人類行為，改變了人們的生活，最初指的是智能手機方面，一隻手指就可以控制生活，令人沈迷，也令人反思，到底是人類創造科技，還是科技操控人類。在網購盛行的年代，不少品牌的實體店都支撐不住，然而，蘋果的新店還是陸續開幕，而且一家比一家獨特。無疑的是蘋果的品牌設計做得好，而且也相當以人為本，它的實體店由本來用來排隊搶新產品，變成著重體驗注重設計的地標，與城市與生活融為一體。
曼谷的Apple Central World（圖片來源：Foster + Partners）
Apple Marina Bay Sands的理念也是為了成為創造力的核心，但無論市民或遊人是否蘋果的客人，其影響力依然存在。外面結構採用了玻璃，可以映照出周遭的城市景觀，而到了夜晚開了燈更是吸引眼球。曼谷的Apple Central World也有著同樣的理念，設計別具雕塑感，木材質可以在繁忙的都市中心提供安靜感覺，巨樹形態則成為目光焦點所在。此外，在蘋果的官網上會發現釋出了新的Logo，一顆蘋果下面有著水波的形態，相信就是象徵著新加坡這家首次坐落於水上的旗艦店。
地標性的Apple Marina Bay Sands引來人們留影：
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
🍎 Apple has announced the opening of the World’s 🌎 first ‘floating’ @Apple store at Marina Bay Sands, a beautiful sphere-shaped against the backdrop of Singapore’s skyline.. 🌃 so proud to be Singaporean 🇸🇬 it’s certainly an IG-worthy spot not to be missed‼️📸 👯♀️ @audreyqimage @sherrineteoh #mummiesgetreal #imageconsultant #beautyqueen #beautyqueens #mummyblogger #mommypreneur #mumpreneur #mummylife #model #pose #sgmummies #sgmummyblogger #modelmom #modeling #youtuber #youtubechannel #applestore #apple #applesingapore #exploresingapore #marinabaysingapore #singapore #marinabaysands #iphonephotography #instalook #instamood #instafashion #instagood #fashion #styling 📸 @fotomastersg
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
The new #applestore at #marinabaysands . #instadaily #picoftheday #photooftheday #instagood #pictureoftheday #写真 #dailyphoto #instatravel #travelgram #wanderlust #一人旅 #worldnomads 🌍 #singapore #シンガポール #sg #sgig #instasg #igsg #exploresg #visitsingapore #sgtravel #travelsg 📷 #fujifilmsg #fujifilmxt20 #fuji35mm #fuji35mmf2 🎨 #lightroommobile
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
@apple akan segera membuka gerai mengapung pertama di dunia. Apple Store ini berlokasi di Marina Bay, Singapura. Hal yang paling unik adalah bangunanya yang berbentuk bulat sehingga nampak seperti amfiteater bertema futristik. Meskipun belum diketahui pasti tanggal dibukanya Apple Store ke 3 di Singapura ini, namun beredar kabar akan dibuka berdekatan dengan peluncuran iPhone 12. Kayanya orang kalau kesini bukannya beli produk apple, tapi malah foto-foto karena bangunanya keren banget ya 😂 [📷: t/xavierlur] #magwalls #apple #applestore