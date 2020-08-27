WATCHES 鐘錶FASHION 時裝CARS 名車LIFESTYLE 生活時尚HIGHLIGHT 精選
【Apple】蘋果新店設計　一個月內兩家吸睛打卡地標成城市焦點

/ 撰文 何國龍
/ 2020.08.27
最近大家都會關注蘋果的動向，除了是時候換iPhone 12，其市值也節節上升（突破2兆美元），而另一個話題就是新的Apple Store落成，繼月頭釋出泰國曼谷「Apple Central World」的消息，近日又有位於新加坡的全球首座水上旗艦店準備開幕，由於建築已落成，其獨特的外表旋即引來網民留影。

值得留意的是，今月兩座實體店都是出自著名設計團隊Foster + Partners之手，位於曼谷的「Apple Central World」就坐落在泰國最大的購物中心Central World之中，絕對是地標性建築，而且採用了大量的木材建成的參天巨樹形態吸睛之餘又平易近人。至於位於新加坡濱海灣金沙酒店的「Apple Marina Bay Sands」，本來的位置是著名的夜店Avalon，不論是當地人還是遊客都定必知曉。

圖片來源：Apple

常言道蘋果改變了人類行為，改變了人們的生活，最初指的是智能手機方面，一隻手指就可以控制生活，令人沈迷，也令人反思，到底是人類創造科技，還是科技操控人類。在網購盛行的年代，不少品牌的實體店都支撐不住，然而，蘋果的新店還是陸續開幕，而且一家比一家獨特。無疑的是蘋果的品牌設計做得好，而且也相當以人為本，它的實體店由本來用來排隊搶新產品，變成著重體驗注重設計的地標，與城市與生活融為一體。

曼谷的Apple Central World（圖片來源：Foster + Partners）

Apple Marina Bay Sands的理念也是為了成為創造力的核心，但無論市民或遊人是否蘋果的客人，其影響力依然存在。外面結構採用了玻璃，可以映照出周遭的城市景觀，而到了夜晚開了燈更是吸引眼球。曼谷的Apple Central World也有著同樣的理念，設計別具雕塑感，木材質可以在繁忙的都市中心提供安靜感覺，巨樹形態則成為目光焦點所在。此外，在蘋果的官網上會發現釋出了新的Logo，一顆蘋果下面有著水波的形態，相信就是象徵著新加坡這家首次坐落於水上的旗艦店。

地標性的Apple Marina Bay Sands引來人們留影：

設計